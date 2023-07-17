Perez (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

The veteran backstop will get at least one day off after he was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain following his early exit in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Rays. The Royals seem to be viewing Perez as day-to-day for the time being, but if he isn't cleared to play by the end of the series with Detroit, a trip to the 10-day injured list could be in the forecast. Felix Fermin will replace Perez behind the dish Monday, catching for starting pitcher Jordan Lyles.