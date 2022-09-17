Barlow allowed two inherited runners to score on a hit and two walks while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save Friday versus the Red Sox.

Dylan Coleman made a mess of things in the eighth inning and Barlow wasn't able to escape the jam. He walked in a run with the bases loaded and allowed an RBI single to J.D. Martinez. Barlow hadn't seen a save chance since Sept. 4, as the Royals went just 2-7 in their previous nine games. Barlow hasn't been charged with a run in September, covering 4.2 innings in five appearances this month. He owns a 2.43 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 67:19 K:BB through 66.2 innings this season. He's added 21 saves, four blown saves, six holds and a 6-4 record.