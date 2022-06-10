Barlow earned the save against the Orioles on Thursday, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one.

Barlow threw only 12 of 23 pitches for strikes in the outing, and he allowed a run-scoring double to the first batter he faced after entering with two outs in the eighth inning. However, the right-hander was able to settle down to notch his first save since May 26. The gap was a product of team play -- no other Kansas City pitcher earned a save in the two-week stretch, and Barlow didn't have any save opportunities during the time. He appears to have a good hold on the closer role, but that won't necessarily lead to many saves given the Royals' awful 19-37 season record.