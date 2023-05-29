Barlow (2-3) pitched a hitless ninth while walking and striking out a batter to pick up the win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Barlow sent down the Nationals on 17 pitches with the game tied up a two apiece in the ninth and wound up with his second win after the Royals walked it off. The 30-year-old has allowed a run just once over his last 13 outings but has just two saves and both his wins this month. Barlow has now pitched on consecutive days and likely should have the day off Monday against the Cardinals. He now owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB over 21 innings.