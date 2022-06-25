Barlow allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Athletics.

Barlow blew a save in his previous appearance, but he was back to being solid Friday. He's 4-for-5 in save chances while allowing four runs across 11 innings in June. The right-hander has a 2.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB in 32 innings overall while logging nine saves, four holds and two blown saves through 28 appearances. He continues to see more of the save chances than Josh Staumont, who hasn't closed out a game since May 17.