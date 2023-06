Barlow pitched a scoreless ninth to get the save Sunday over the Rockies, allowing two hits and striking out the side.

Barlow was able to work around two base hits by striking out the side to pick up the save. Due to the Royals' struggles, it was Barlow's first save since May 17, though it was his fifth appearance since then. The 30-year-old has been dependable overall with his closing duties, registering a 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB over 23 innings.