Barlow picked up the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Detroit. He allowed a hit while logging a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

Barlow improved to 8-for-9 in save chances, finishing out Kansas City's shutout victory. The 30-year-old Barlow had been shaky of late, allowing three runs over his last three appearances (2.2 innings). He now sports a 4.05 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB over 26.2 innings this season. Barlow is still the primary closing option in Kansas City, though save chances have been rare on a last-place Royals team.