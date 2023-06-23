Barlow earned a save against the Rays on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters in a scoreless inning.

Barlow faced a tough task in the outing, as he was summoned to go up against the heart of the Rays' order with KC holding a one-run ninth-inning lead. The veteran gave up a one-out single to Luke Raley but proceeded to strike out Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes to nail down the save. Though Barlow's 3.90 season ERA isn't anything to shout about, he's been effective in finishing off contests, recording nine saves in 10 chances.