Barlow logged 1.1 scoreless innings Saturday versus the Tigers. He allowed one hit and struck out two to earn a hold.

Barlow entered the campaign as the Royals' primary closer, but he's yet to record a save in four appearances. He has a win and and a hold while allowing just one run, four hits, and a 6:1 K:BB across 4.2 innings. The right-hander is doing well, and the save chances should follow, but it appears manager Mike Matheny is opting to deploy Barlow at the most important moments in a game rather than just in the ninth inning. Josh Staumont pitched a scoreless inning to earn the first save by any Royals pitcher this season.