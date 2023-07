Barlow allowed two hits in a scoreless inning and earned a save against the Guardians on Monday.

Barlow found himself in a bit of a jam but still finished off the 5-3 victory. He gave up seven runs (six earned) in his previous two outings but still appears to be clinging to the closer role in Kansas City. Barlow has converted 12 of his 14 save chances while registering an unsightly 5.15 ERA through 36.2 innings this season.