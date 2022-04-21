Barlow earned a save against the Twins on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and did not walk or strike out any batters.

Barlow was tasked with protecting a two-run ninth-inning lead and preserving the Royals' combined shutout. He allowed a one-out single but got Gary Sanchez to ground into a double play to pick up his first save. Josh Staumont looked like Kansas City's primary closer coming in to the contest, as he had notched a pair of saves in the previous four days, but he instead pitched the eighth inning Wednesday. Both Barlow and Staumont appear likely to get save opportunities moving forward.