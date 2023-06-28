Barlow (2-4) blew the save and took the loss in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Guardians. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

Barlow inherited a 1-0 lead in the ninth but failed to convert on the save opportunity, giving up a single to Josh Naylor and a walk to Andres Gimenez before Will Brennan smacked a bases-clearing double to give Cleveland the lead and eventual win. Through 28 appearances (28.2 innings) Barlow owns a 4.40 ERA and a 40:14 K:BB with nine saves while acting as the Royals primary closer all season.