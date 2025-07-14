The Royals have selected Gamble with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

An athletic lefty hitter from Iowa who played all four years of high school at IMG Academy in Florida, Gamble has five-tool potential although his eventual defensive home is unclear. He's hit-over-power now, but he could continue to fill out his 6-foot-1 frame while adding pop, so there's a chance he's eventually a 20-homer hitter with plus speed. Gamble can play a decent center field and a good second base, with corner outfield and shortstop also long-shot possibilities. He turned 19 a week before the draft, which combined with his experience playing premium competition at IMG, should lead to high expectations in the lower levels of the minors. Gamble's lack of weaknesses gives him a sneaky high fantasy ceiling.