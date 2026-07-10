Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Activated from IL

The Royals activated Pasquantino (hand) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Pasquantino suffered a broken right hamate bone last month and missed just 23 games with the injury. He's returning in just under four weeks, beating the typical recovery timeline by multiple weeks. Pasquaninto was initially expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but he appeared in three games with Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment this week and is ready to return to the Kansas City lineup. At the time of his injury, Pasquantino had slashed an impressive .309/.397/.436 over his previous 14 games. He'll look to recapture his hot bat for the weekend series with the Orioles.