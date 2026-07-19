Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Back on bench Sunday

Pasquantino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The first baseman was reinstated from the injured list Friday after missing nearly a month due to a hamate fracture and returned to Kansas City's starting nine Saturday, but he finds himself back on the bench Sunday against San Diego righty German Marquez. There's been no word that Pasquantino aggravated the injury, so the Royals may simply be easing him back into the lineup coming off the absence. Kansas City is starting three catchers Sunday, with Luke Maile working behind the plate, Salvador Perez at first base and Carter Jensen at designated hitter.