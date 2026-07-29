Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Back on IL with sore wrist

The Royals placed Pasquantino on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to right wrist soreness.

Pasquantino will head to the IL for the second time this season due to an injury related to his right hand, as he previously underwent surgery June 14 to remove a fractured hamate bone. The 28-year-old doesn't appear to be dealing with as serious of an injury this time around, but he'll be unavailable until at least Aug. 8 while he waits for his wrist to heal. Salvador Perez and Jac Caglianone will likely serve as the main replacements at first base for Pasquantino in the short term, and Nick Loftin could become an option at the position when third baseman Maikel Garcia (hand) completes his rehab assignment and returns from the 10-day IL.