Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Could begin rehab stint Tuesday

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Pasquantino (wrist) may begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Pasquantino landed on the IL due to right wrist soreness July 29. The first baseman underwent surgery in mid-June to remove a fractured hamate bone, and the soreness was presumably related to that procedure. However, Pasquantino appears to be doing better with some time off, and if he does indeed begin a rehab stint Tuesday, he could be back with Kansas City shortly thereafter.