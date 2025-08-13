Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, a double and five RBI in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Pasquantino paced the offense with a three-run blast in the third and added on with an RBI-double in the seventh. He posted his second five-RBI game of the season. Prior to Tuesday's big performance, Pasquantino was just 6-for-41 through 10 games in August. He's been productive for a second straight year and is pacing for 25-plus home runs after hitting his 21st on Tuesday.