Pasquantino left Friday's game against the Orioles with right shoulder discomfort, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports. He went 0-for-3 before exiting.

Pasquantino was replaced by Matt Duffy at first base. It's likely Pasquantino will likely undergo further testing on the shoulder to determine the severity of the injury, but at this point the 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day.