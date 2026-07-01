Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Eyeing rehab assignment before ASB

Pasquantino (hand) will continue his rehab in Arizona to begin July with the hope of embarking on a rehab assignment before the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Pasquantino hit the injured list June 14 and underwent surgery to remove a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, with an initial recovery timeline of four to six weeks. Based on that timetable and recent indications, the first baseman isn't expected to rejoin the Royals before the All-Star break, though a minor-league rehab assignment before the break seems to be the tentative plan. This season, Pasquantino is hitting .224/.309/.350 with six homers, 32 RBI, 28 runs and three stolen bases across 68 appearances.