Pasquantino is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Miami.

After going 0-for-10 with two walks in the Royals' weekend series with the Rockies, Pasquantino will get a mental day off in the series opener with the Marlins. Nick Pratto will pick up the start at first base, while shortstop Bobby Witt gets a day out of the field and serves as the Royals' designated hitter.