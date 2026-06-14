Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Likely out until All-Star break

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Pasquantino underwent surgery Sunday to remove a fractured hamate bone in his right hand and will face a recovery timeline of roughly 4-6 weeks, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

The projected timeline is a fairly standard one for hamate surgeries, and Pasquantino will likely be out through the All-Star break. Jac Caglianone is slated to start at first base in Sunday's game against the Astros and should see the bulk of the playing time at the position for the duration of Pasquantino's stint on the injured list.