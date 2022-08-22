Pasquantino was removed from Monday's game against the White Sox due to right shoulder discomfort, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Pasquantino appeared to be in pain while swinging his bat in the bottom of the second inning Monday, and he was replaced defensively in the top of the third. The 24-year-old will be further evaluated before the Royals determine his status for the team's upcoming two-game series against the Diamondbacks.