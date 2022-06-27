Pasquantino, who was just called up by the Royals on Monday, won't be in the lineup right away, as it will be Hunter Dozier who starts at first base against the Rangers.

The Royals presumably didn't call Pasquantino up to keep him on the bench, so he should see his name in the starting lineup soon. The fact that he'll be on the bench here against lefty Martin Perez does raise the possibility that he's merely viewed as a platoon bat for now, though even if that's the case, the Royals don't line up to face a lefty for quite some time, so he should start regularly going forward.