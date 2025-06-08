Pasquantino went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to the White Sox.

Pasquantino was the only Royals player with multiple its in the contest, and he also accounted for the team's lone extra-base hit with his solo shot to right field in the second inning. The lefty-hitting first baseman extended his hitting streak to eight games and is batting a robust .467 (14-for-30) during that span. Pasquantino has gone deep in each of his past two contests following a 14-game stretch without a long ball.