Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Reinstated from IL

The Royals reinstated Pasquantino (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Kansas City will get two major lineup pieces back ahead of a four-game series versus the Athletics, as third baseman Maikel Garcia (hand) was also activated from the IL. Pasquantino ended up spending just under three weeks on the shelf due to soreness in his right wrist, the same hand he previously required surgery for June 14 to address a broken hamate bone. Though Pasquantino should be available to play on a near-everyday basis as the regular season winds down, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for his power production as he works to regain full strength in his wrist.