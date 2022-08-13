Pasquantino will sit Saturday against the Dodgers.
Pasquantino has had a near-everyday role since his promotion in late June. His .247/.331/.404 slash line is good for a merely good 109 wRC+, but his combination of a 14.5 percent strikeout rate and a 10.6 percent barrel rate suggests his numbers could improve going forward. Nick Pratto will be the first baseman saturday while Brent Rooker serves as the designated hitter.
