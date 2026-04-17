Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Slaps first home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 10-9 loss against the Tigers.
Pasquantino was held hitless through his first four at-bats before breaking through in the ninth with a 412-foot solo shot off Connor Seabold to extend the lead. The homer was his first of the season and provided a small bright spot amid a difficult start to the year. The 28-year-old is now slashing just .155/.244/.239 with nine RBI and five runs scored across 82 plate appearances and will look to build on this swing moving forward.
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