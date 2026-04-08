Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Slow start to 2026
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians.
Pasquantino went hitless, reaching base only once via a walk in the eighth inning, though nothing came of it in a low-scoring loss for the Royals. After hitting three homers in six games for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, it's been a slow start to the regular season for the first baseman, who is slashing .195/.306/.220 through 11 games. The sample size is far too small to raise significant long-term concern, though Kansas City could opt to give Pasquantino an off day soon to allow him to reset after starting every game to open the year.
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