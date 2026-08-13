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Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Starts rehab assignment Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pasquantino (wrist) went 1-for-5 with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

After Tuesday's contest was rained out, Pasquantino began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday and played the full game at first base as he works his way back from right wrist soreness. Per MLB.com, the Royals hope to have the 28-year-old play in five games this week, which would put him on track to return to the big-league roster Monday, though those plans might not be set in stone. Pasquantino is slashing .232/.318/.345 with six homers, 33 RBI, 34 runs and four stolen bases across 336 plate appearances this season.

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