The Royals optioned Pennington to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Just a day after being selected to the active roster, Pennington will now return to Triple-A, though he'll keep his spot on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old lefty struck out a batter in two-thirds of an inning during his MLB debut Friday and could be a candidate to return to Kansas City if he remains effective in Triple-A (2.35 ERA, 0.97 WHIP). Kris Bubic (elbow) was activated from the 60-day IL to fill the open spot on the Royals' roster.