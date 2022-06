Haake (undisclosed) reported to High-A Quad Cities on Thursday and started Friday for the affiliate, working 1.1 innings while giving up five runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks.

Haake was placed on Double-A Northwest Arkansas' 7-day injured list April 23, but he looks like he'll end up settling at High-A now that he's healthy again. He was cleared to make his start for Quad Cities after making rehab appearances June 9 and 13 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.