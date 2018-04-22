Ryan Kalish: Calls end to career
Kalish announced his retirement Friday after appearing in one game for the New Britain Bees of the independent Atlantic League, Peter Gammons of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old Kalish knew heading into the season that his chronic knee problems wouldn't allow him to continue his career, but he wanted to get one final at-bat in the professional ranks before retiring. Kalish appeared in parts of four seasons in the majors with the Red Sox and Cubs, with his most recent big-league appearance coming in 2016. He slashed .245/.297/.349 across 422 career plate appearances while mostly serving as a reserve outfielder.
