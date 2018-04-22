Kalish announced his retirement Friday after appearing in one game for the New Britain Bees of the independent Atlantic League, Peter Gammons of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old Kalish knew heading into the season that his chronic knee problems wouldn't allow him to continue his career, but he wanted to get one final at-bat in the professional ranks before retiring. Kalish appeared in parts of four seasons in the majors with the Red Sox and Cubs, with his most recent big-league appearance coming in 2016. He slashed .245/.297/.349 across 422 career plate appearances while mostly serving as a reserve outfielder.