Zimmerman intends to keep playing in 2021, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman has been fading towards retirement for quite a few years now, with injuries limiting him to just 52 largely ineffective games in 2019 before he opted out of the 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic. He's previously stated that he won't play anywhere other than Washington, but there's a chance the only club the 36-year-old has ever played for will want him back for at least one more year on a cheap deal. The Nationals currently have a significant hole at first base, though they may wait to see how the rest of the offseason pans out before turning to Zimmerman once more.