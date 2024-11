The Mariners non-tendered Haggerty (Achilles) on Friday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 27-year-old played in 27 games between the Mariners and Triple-A Tacoma before he suffered a torn Achilles in May, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. It's unclear exactly how long Haggerty will be sidelined, but he'll likely be unavailable for at least the first month of the 2025 campaign.