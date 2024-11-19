Hernandez rejected the Dodgers' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Hernandez has made his desire to stay with the Dodgers no secret and the team would also like to bring him back, but the veteran outfielder has his sights set on a multi-year contract this offseason. The 32-year-old slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs during the regular season for the Dodgers and clubbed three more long balls while driving in 12 in 16 postseason contests.