Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-1 victory over Atlanta.
Hernandez put the Dodgers on the board in the first inning with a 436-foot, two run blast to center field. He came around to score two additional times in the contest and upped his season slash line to .227/.320/.545 through six games. Hernandez is tied for fourth in the league with eight RBI in the early going of the campaign.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Turns tide with Opening Day homer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Swats second spring homer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Belts homer in spring contest•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Returning to Los Angeles•
-
Teoscar Hernandez: Working toward deal with Dodgers•
-
Teoscar Hernandez: Passes on qualifying offer•