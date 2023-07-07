Baddoo (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field Friday versus the Blue jays.

Baddoo will make his return to the Tigers' lineup after being unavailable for nearly a month with a right quad injury. The 24-year-old had been in the middle of a cold spell before getting hurt, going 2-for-26 with one run scored and a stolen base while striking out seven times over his last nine contests. Baddoo will look to get off to a hot start and ride it into the All-Star break.