The Tigers recalled Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. He'll start in left field and bat eighth in the Tigers' series opener versus the Guardians.

Baddoo returns to Detroit's 26-man active roster as a replacement for Austin Meadows (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though Meadows had been operating as an everyday player for the brief time he was up with the big club, Baddoo projects to serve as a fourth outfielder behind primary starters Riley Greene, Wenceel Perez and Matt Vierling. Baddoo will crack the lineup Monday, however, while Vierling gets a day off.