Tigers' Akil Baddoo: On bench Tuesday
Baddoo isn't starting Tuesday's game against Seattle.
Baddoo has a .603 OPS and 35.1 percent strikeout rate in 52 at-bats this month. Kerry Carpenter is the left fielder Tuesday and Miguel Cabrera is the designated hitter.
