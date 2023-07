Baddoo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The 24-year-old clubbed a three-run homer, his fifth long ball of the season, in Saturday's 5-0 victory, but he'll head to the bench Sunday with southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Miami. Kerry Carpenter will move to the outfield while Miguel Cabrera serves as the designated hitter with Baddoo not in the starting nine.