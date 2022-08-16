Baddoo will start in left field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game in Cleveland, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Though he was a late addition to the starting nine after Willi Castro was scratched with an apparent injury, Baddoo had already been earning more playing time when Castro was ostensibly healthy over the past week and a half. Baddoo will be making his ninth start in 10 games Tuesday, with his lone absence coming Monday in the second half of a doubleheader. Baddoo went 6-for-22 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base over his eight consecutive starts.