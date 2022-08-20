site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sits against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Aug 20, 2022
Baddoo will sit Saturday against the Angels.
Baddoo has started against just one lefty since his return to the majors in mid-July. With southpaw Reid Detmers on the mound for the Angels on Saturday, Baddoo will hit the bench for the second straight game. Victor Reyes will get the start in left field.
