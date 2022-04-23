site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Sits for night game
RotoWire Staff
Baddoo will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Baddoo went 1-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in the first game of the day. He'll sit for the nightcap, with Derek HIll starting in center field.
