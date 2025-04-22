Hanifee (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Monday against the Padres. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

After recording his first hold of the season in his last appearance Saturday, Hanifee notched his first win of the year Monday. The righty allowed an earned run in each of his first two 2025 outings, but since then, he's rattled off eight straight appearances without allowing any earned runs. Overall, Hanifee has a strong 1.54 ERA across 11.2 innings out of Detroit's bullpen.