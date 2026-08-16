Tigers' Brett Callahan: Called up from MLB debut

The Tigers selected Callahan's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in the Tigers' series finale versus the White Sox.

Detroit designated outfielder Trei Cruz for assignment in a corresponding move, clearing the way for the 24-year-old Callahan to join the big club for the first time. Callahan opened the season at Double-A Erie and posted an .879 OPS in 59 games to earn a bump up to Triple-A on June 23. After arriving in Toledo, Callahan slashed .271/.351/.338 with one home run and nine steals across 151 plate appearances while seeing time at all three outfield spots. He could get a look as a strong-side platoon player in the Detroit outfield until the banged-up Tigers reclaim some health.