Kelly is expected to receive a significant amount of playing time at catcher for the Tigers this season, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Kelly may not be part of a full-on timeshare with Jake Rogers, but the veteran backstop has impressed the club this spring after making offseason swing changes. The 29-year-old cranked his second Grapefruit League home run Wednesday and is currently sitting on an .897 OPS in 12 games. Kelly has slashed just .210/.281/.320 over the last two seasons but had a .768 OPS in the three seasons prior to that.