Kelly is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

The playing time at catcher had been swinging in Kelly's favor lately, but he'll end up hitting the bench for a second straight day Monday. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch may have just wanted to reward Jake Rogers with another turn behind the dish after Rogers reached base twice, recorded his first steal of the season and scored twice in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Reds.