Keith 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

It's hard to believe that Keith was batting just .154 with no home runs at the end of April, as the rookie has turned it on since then. In 55 games from May onward, Keith is batting .294 with eight long balls and 27 RBI, and he has four homers and seven RBI over the last six contests alone. The 22-year-old was a promising prospect in the minors and he's starting to deliver on that promise in the majors, much to the delight of fantasy managers.