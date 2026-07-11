Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Back in lineup

Dingler (thumb) will serve as the designated hitter and bat third during Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Dingler's availability for the rest of the series was uncertain due to his injured right thumb, but he's been cleared to work as the DH and could potentially return behind the plate in Sunday's first-half finale, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Dingler had gone 9-for-32 (.281) with two RBI and six runs scored in his last eight games before getting injured.